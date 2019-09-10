Jimmy Hutchens
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Leo Hutchens, 72, of Booneville, passed away Tuesday September 10, 2019 at his home. He was born May 21, 1947 to Leborn Leo Hutchens and Zenith Bernice Harris Hutchens. He was a member of Hills Chapel Church of Christ. He enjoyed the outdoor; hunting, fishing and hiking.
A celebration of life memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother, Zenith Bernice Hutchens; sons, Jamie Hutchens, Jonathan Hutchens, Dean Hutchens and Cameron Sides; daughter, Freda Hutchens; grandchildren, Lyleeona Hill and Kylee Hutchens; brothers, Bobby Hutchens, Jerry Hutchens, David Hutchens and Billy Hutches and sisters, Sarah Hopkins and Diane Milton.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leborn Leo Hutchens.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Carter’s Chapel Cemetery Fund 574 hwy 364 Booneville, MS 38829
Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bob” Ellis Taylor
WATER VALLEY – Robert “Bob” Ellis Taylor, 61, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday September 14, 2019 2:00 p.m. Graveside at Walker Cemetery 221 CR 159 Water Valley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 13, 2019 5:00 – 8:00 at his home, 213 County Road 159 Water Valley. Burial will follow at Walker Cemetery 221 Cr 159 Water Valley. Serenity Daniels is in charge of services.
Jane Coggin
PLANTERSVILLE – Lena Jane Coggin, 73, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Monroe County March 29, 1946 to Harold and Eloise Taylor Smith and grew up around the Lackey Community. For a number of years, she worked as a cashier at various local grocery stores including Todd’s Big Star and Quality Discount Foods in both Shannon and Plantersville. Jane loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Worldwide Church of God in Greenwood.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Carroll Coggin of Plantersville; daughter, Melissa Robinson of Pontotoc; son, Thomas Tracy Linley of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Ricky Linley, Jr., Brandy Page, Taylor Linley, Derrek Robinson, Katie Linley and Megan Linley; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Bobby Smith of Dalton, Alabama and Eddie Smith and his wife, Sandra of Aberdeen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Linley; grandson, Thomas Randy Seale, Jr.; and brother, Chuck Smith.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Franky Browning officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Coggin, Colby Hall, Clayton Patterson, Adam Russell, Derrek Robinson, Dakota Hallman and Robby Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be past and current employees of Quality Discount Foods.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Ross
CORINTH – Jerry Ross, 65, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Friday, September 13 at 12:00 noon at Synagogue Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Rienzi Cemetery.
Edna Charlene Dishman
BELMONT – Edna Charlene Dishman, 72, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Thursday, September 12, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery, Belmont, MS. Please Add – Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
James “Jimmy” Tibbett
STARKVILLE – James “Jimmy” Tibbett, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at OCH Regional Medical Center, Starkville, MS. Born in Tupelo, MS, on September 20, 1943, he was a son of William Giles “Bo” Tibbett, Sr., and Birdie Faye Hester Tibbett.
Jimmy graduated from Amory High School with the Class of 1961 and he furthered his education at ICC and MSU. He loved to play the Trombone and had a voice that could move anyone. He worked his first career serving the public at the US Postal Service in Starkville. He later became an Entrepreneur and co-owned All-Go Auto Parts Store until he retired in 2009.
He met the love of his life, Virginia A. Tibbett, on New Year’s Eve at a dance in 1965. They were married and were blessed with a long, happy marriage and beautiful daughter. Jimmy was a member of Adaton Baptist Church, Starkville, and he completely believed that Jesus Christ was his Savior and Lord. He loved his family, attending church and fellowshipping with them. He was a giving man and always donated to charities like the Baptist Children’s Village and St. Jude’s.
In his free time, he was a joyful soul who loved dancing and celebrating life. He won several dancing contests; his family and friends nick-named him “Light Foot.” He was a loveable man, who hugged a lot and was honest and dependable. He enjoyed looking and working on Antique and Classic Cars as they helped him reminisce on good times past. He was a diehard MSU fan.
His family and friends will miss him dearly, and the memories they made together will live on in their hearts forever.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Virginia “Gin” Alverson Tibbett; daughter, Ginger Kathleen Dukes, Starkville; grandchild, James Clifton “Cliff” Files, Starkville; brother, William G. “Bill” Tibbett (Sandy), Amory; nieces and nephews, Manda Burnett and Deanna Sanders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Chelsey Tibbett.
A funeral service was held at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Adaton Baptist Church, 2872 Hwy. 182, Starkville, with Bro. Hal Selby and Bro. Tom Daniel officiating. Burial followed at Adaton Baptist Church Cemetery, Starkville. Pallbearers included his Sunday School Class members as well as Mark Turner. Honorary Pallbearer was Don Barnes.
Visitation was Tuesday from 9-11 AM at the church in Starkville. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Johnny Gardner
ABERDEEN – Johnny Gardner, 72, passed away on September 10, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Earl H. Beeler
SALTILLO – Earl H. Beeler, 72, died Monday, September 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 7, 1946, the second child and first son of Rev. Earl F. and Dorothy F. Beeler in Water Valley. Earl attended high school in Alomogordo, New Mexico and graduated from Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas. He joined the United States Army and saw duty in Germany. Upon his discharge, he became a member of the Texas Army National Guard.
Earl and Donna G. Todd married on December 19, 1991, in Durant, Oklahoma and resided in Dallas, Texas before moving to Saltillo in 2003. He was employed at Home Depot as a Sales Specialist, and some of his greatest friends were his customers and Home Depot family. Earl had a great zest for life and filled his days with laughter and a sweet spirit in spite of his declining health. He was a faithful member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna Beeler of Saltillo; sons, Jason Cody Beeler and his wife, Angela, of China Springs, Texas and Andrew Wayne Beeler of Tyler, Texas; granddaughters, Kellie, Landry and Emery of China Springs; his sons’ mother, Phyllis W. Beeler; step-son, Ryan Ethan Todd of Saltillo; sisters, Diane B. Hogan and her husband, Joe Jim, and Becky B. Babb and her husband, Ricky all of Oxford; brothers, Jerry L. Beeler and his wife, Wilma, of Tyler and Mark Beeler and his wife, Robbie, of Northport, Alabama; sister-in-law, Rita Hutchens of Saltillo; father-in-law, D. Gailon Goolsby of Tupelo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Christopher Allen Beeler; and mother-in-law, Dottie Goolsby.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church.
Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Green officiating.
Many thanks are due to the countless doctors and nurses at North Mississippi Medical Center and its clinics who took such great care of Earl.
Special thanks to the members of Saltillo First United Methodist Church and to the Walter Burns Sunday School Class which faithfully ministered to him with the love of Christ.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206, American Lung Association, American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316, American Kidney Foundation, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852-9813, American Diabetes Association, 200 Office Park Drive, Suite 303 Birmingham, AL 35233 or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. J.T. Thompson
MANTACHIE – J.T. Thompson, 89, passed away on September 10, 2019, at his home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Mrs. Mary Frances Owens Pumphrey
WEST POINT – Mary Frances Owens Pumphrey, 93, passed away on September 9, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. Mrs. Mary Frances was born on September 27, 1925, in Chickasaw County, the daughter of the late Henry Lee and Ethel O’Barr Criddle. Mrs. Mary worked as a Machine Operator for Knickerbocker in West Point for 15 years, a Seamstress at Burris Manufacturing in Prairie for 16 years, and was a Pink Lady at Trace Regional Hospital in Houston for 22 years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and working in her flower garden. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was passionate about her Lord and Savior. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Church in Una. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter E. Owens, her second husband, James M. Pumphrey: daughter, Mamie Lou Huffman: son, James Lee Owens (Georgia Mae “Punkin”): grandson, Whitt Owens: and a brother, Herbert Criddle (Mildred). Visitation will be Wednesday, 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Calvert Funeral Home and Thursday, 1:00-2:00 PM at Pleasant Grove Church. Funeral services will be Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. from Pleasant Grove Church in Una with Reverend Steve Lampkin officiating and assisted by Mr. Dennis Moon and Mr. George Knox. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include a son, Richard Owens (Mary Frances “Mert”) of Saltillo: six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, eighteen great-great-grandchildren, a great-great-great- grandson: son-in-heart: Robert E. Huffman, Jr. of West Point, and a number of nieces and nephews and extended family. Pallbearers will be Lee Huffman, Drew White, Austin White, Chris Posey, Cayse Copeland, Austin Warren, Zach Phillips, and Cody Jinkins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nurses and Staff of North Mississippi Medical Center – West Point Hospice, The Pink Ladies at Trace Regional Hospital, and her Church Family at Pleasant Grove Church. Memorials may be made to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39701 or to Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Brenda Henley, 4420 Baker Road, Prairie, MS 39756.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Bessie Cannon
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bessie Cannon, 86, passed away on September 10, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Terrell Mercer
TIPPAH COUNTY – Terrell Mercer, 85, passed away on September 10, 2019, in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Sandra Chandler
BOONEVILLE – Sandra Sue Chandler, 71, of Booneville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Longwood Community Living Center. She was born December 31, 1947 to Gordon Fleming and Opal Donahue Fleming. She loved crocheting, gardening and watching her stories every day. She was compassionate towards everyone and was always there to lend a helping hand.
A private memorial service will be at her home on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5:00pm. The family will be receiving family and friends all day Saturday.
She is survived by her daughters, Crystal Chandler, Tracina Chandler and Tonya Candler; grandchildren, Jerrica Bearden, Eve Wallis and Dustin Wallis; brothers, Dean Fleming and Travis Fleming and sisters, Audrey Jackson, Darlene DeGraw and Wanda Fleming.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Fleming, Cecil Fleming, Bobby Fleming, Troy Fleming, Lee Fleming and Jim Fleming.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Carl Wayne Herndon
PONTOTOC – Carl Wayne Herndon, died September 8, 2019, at Asbury Cove Assisted Living in Ripley, Tennessee. He was married to Maxine Holman Herndon for 69 years, who preceded him in death in 2017. Carl was born on February 9, 1926, to James Clelon and Idelle Rea Herndon in Randolph, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. After graduating from Randolph High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific. After leaving the Navy, Carl moved to Memphis, Tennessee, and married Maxine in 1947. He worked for Buckeye Cotton Oil Company several years, and then began a 33 year career with The Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). They moved to Pontotoc, Mississippi in 1956, where they lived until 2016. He is survived by a son, Tim Herndon and daughter-in-law Kitty Walker Herndon of Ripley, Tennessee, three grandchildren, Drew (Carolyn) Herndon of Dallas, Texas, Tucker (Jessica) Herndon of Franklin, Tennessee, and Tyler (Micha) Herndon of Jackson, Tennessee, and six great-grandchildren, Rhodes, Piper and Walker (Drew), Morgan, John and Tanner (Tucker).
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, Pontotoc, Mississippi. Burial will be in Oak Forest Cemetery, Pontotoc County, Mississippi. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests memorials be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, Ripley, Tennessee, or to Wounded Warriors.
