Darral Howard
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Darral Howard, 32, passed away on September 22, 2019, at Millbranch and Wilson Rd auto accident in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ella L. Rogers
OKOLONA – Ella L. Rogers, 84, passed away on September 24, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Frances Slaughter
TISHOMINGO – Frances Slaughter, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Faith in Christ Church Cemetery.
Fred Hall
ST. JOHNS, FLORIDA – Fred Hall, 76, passed away on September 22, 2019 at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born August 05, 1943 in Baldwyn, MS and was raised in Wheeler, MS. After serving in the United States Army he relocated to Chicago, Illinois and lived there 30 years before moving to Florida after retirement. In the last ten years of his life he was an avid fan of Bartram Trail girls high school sports and he was given the nickname “Superfan”.
Funeral services will be Waters Funeral Home Thursday, September 26, 2019 at noon with his nephew, John Hall and Rev. Alan Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann Hall of St. Johns, Florida; sister, Mary Mechaw (James) of Cullman, AL; close friends, Max and Judy Wilson of Olive Branch, Wayne and Karen Wilson of Wheeler ,Glen and Roxanne Wilson of Fort Mill, SC, Wally and Cindy McCormack of St. Johns FL; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Lillian Harp Hall; sisters, Helen Hoffman, Martha Taylor and Grace Sturgill; brothers, Gene Hall, Bill Hall and Douglas Hall; Alma Wilson whom was like a mother to him.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at noon.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Teigan Bradley Pace
BOONEVILLE – Teigan Bradley Pace passed peacefully in the arms of his family on September 20, 2019. He was born at 2:45 p.m. the same day. Reigan was the son of Austin Pace and Alyssa Farmer. He is survived by his paternal grandparents; Tony and Linda Pace of Booneville and maternal grandparents; James and Ashley Farmer of Rienzi. Teigan is also celebrated by his uncles and aunts, Rodney and Kimberly Pace & Hannah Pace all of Booneville; Kinleigh and Layna Farmer of Rienzi, his sweet cousins, Kyson & Presley Kate Pace of Booneville, paternal great-grandparents; Harold Pace (Shirley) of Booneville, Linda Sue Thornton (Wayne) of Walnut, maternal great-grandparents; Wanda Farmer (Robert) of Corinth, Lisa Weeks of Corinth and Don & Pam Zelaya of Franklin, TN. Paternal Great Great-Grandfather, Charlie Ford Thornton of Walnut. Teigan is also celebrated by a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He is preceded in death by a great grandmother, Shirley Pace, two great grandfathers, Charlie Wayne Thornton & Robert Farmer, an uncle, Gavin Farmer. Teigan gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with visitation at 3:00 and service at 4:30. Graveside services following at Smiths Chapel Cemetery in the Tuscumbia community of Booneville. Pallbearers will be; Austin Davis, Luke Ballard & Trevor Ramsey. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Kyson Pace, Layton Cagle, Hunter & William Pace.
Aubrey Matthew “Matt” Herod
UNION COUNTY – Aubrey Matthew “Matt” Herod, 42, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at as the result of a vehicle accident in Union County. Services will be on Saturday September 28 at 2 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Saturday September 28 from 12 Noon to 2 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle. The Staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Herod family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Grace Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS – Grace Jones, 74, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a Visitation at the funeral home 10:30 am until service time.
Peggy Sue Tate
BALDWYN – Peggy Sue Tate, 57, passed away on September 24, 2019, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Zachary Seth Hollis
SHERMAN – Zachary Seth Hollis, 37, died on September 24, 2019, in Colbert County, AL due to an automobile accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Larry Ted Phipps
SMITHVILLE – Larry Ted Phipps, 74, passed away on September 23, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. He was born in Lepanto, Arkansas on July 28, 1945.
Larry obtained his GED in Arkansas and shortly after he went into the United States Army, in the late 1960’s. He was a business owner who did various general construction jobs, including carpentry, painting, and roofing. He worked hard during his lifetime and lived life to the fullest. He always was proud to do great work for the people who hired him. Larry was Baptist, he was caring, and he was known for helping people all the time. He loved his family and helping people.
Family meant the most to him and he loved them dearly. He married the love of his life, Dorothy, on April 27, 2001. They were best friends and loved to go to George Jones concerts as well as taking trips to the Smokey Mountains. Larry was blessed with great siblings, grandchildren and great grandkids. He loved to go fishing, cook on the grill, and watch Fox News.
Larry will be missed by his loved ones, but the memories they shared will last a lifetime.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Smithville; sons, Mike Phipps, Horn Lake, and Larry Jean Nichols, Houston, TX; step-children, Donald and Sherry Kimbrough, Smithville, James and Delores Kimbrough, Greenwood Springs; sisters, Floraine Holic and Laraine Watkins; brother, Travis Phipps; grandchildren, Tim Phipps and Ashley Phipps; great-grandchildren, Faith Phipps, Tyler Phipps and Lincoln Hughes; nieces and nephews, Sherry brown, Larry Pillow, Clay Jr. Holic, Kim Holic, and Todd Phipps.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step son, Jerry Kimbrough.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.