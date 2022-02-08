TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Betty J. Abbott, Baldwyn
Josep Andre' Vargas Alvarado, Oxford
Bettie Childers Bradford, Benton County
Howard Brown, Taylor
Tony Gillentine, Mantachie
Donald Gilliard, Amory
Charles Gilmore, Nettleton
James Gipson, Holly Springs
Margie Holcomb, Ashland
Mauvline Langford, Memphis/Mooreville
Charlene Miller, Tupelo
Robin Mitchell, Mooreville
Jennifer Richards, Tupelo
Marion Mack Tumberlinson, Oxford
Guyson Ward, Pontotoc
Lillie Ward, Memphis, Tennessee
John Watson, Saltillo
Joyce Weyhrauch, Fulton
Gerleen Whitley, Booneville
Joann Wolf, Guntown
-------------------------------------------
HOLLAND Block ad for Wednesday, February 8th, 2022
Mr. Nik Wicker
Plantersville
4 p.m. Today Wed., Feb. 9, 2022
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Visit: 2 p.m. until Service Time Today Only
M.Sgt. Jerry Harwood
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visit: Noon-service time Friday only
Ms. Robin Mitchell
Mooreville
11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Graveside Service
Union Grove Cemetery
Mr. George “Mike” Gober
Tupelo
2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 12, 2022
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Gray’s Cemetery-Nettleton
Visit 12 PM until service time Sat. only
Mr. Charles Roberts
Tupelo
Private Services
-------------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Ulric Gary Phillips
Germantown, TN
Graveside Service
1 p.m. Saturday
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday
Mr. John Watson
Saltillo
Arrangements Incomplete
---------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Wednesday
February 9, 2022
MRS. JENNIFER “JIFFY POP” RICHARDS
Plantersville
2 p.m. Thursday
Boguefala Baptist Church
Center Hill Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the Church
MRS. EMMA HILLEBRECHT
Tupelo
2 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Friday, February 18, 2022
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. LARRY RAY ORR
Madison, Alabama
Private Family Services
Black Zion Cemetery
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
James Gipson
HOLLY SPRINGS - James Gipson, 86, passed away on February 8, 2022, at Holly Springs Health & Rehab in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Joann Wolf
GUNTOWN - Joann Wolf, 89, passed away on February 7, 2022, at her home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Lillie Ward
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Lillie Ward, 93, passed away on February 8, 2022, at her residence in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Margie Holcomb
ASHLAND - Margie Holcomb, 68, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at her residence in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, February 11,2022, at 1 p.m. at Miracle Temple. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Miracle Temple. Burial will follow at Miracle Temple Church Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Josep Andre' Vargas Alvarado
OXFORD - Josep Andre' Vargas Alvarado, 26, passed away on February 6, 2022, at residence in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Howard Brown
TAYLOR - Howard Brown, 62, passed away on February 7, 2022, at his residence in Taylor. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Donald Gilliard
AMORY - Donald Gilliard, 63, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 1 until 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Charles Gilmore
NETTLETON - Charles Thomas Gilmore, 82, passed away on February 6, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. He was born on December 5, 1939, in Lee County to Era Washington Gilmore and Mary Hussey Gilmore. Charles grew up in the Mooreville area and graduated from Mooreville High School. He married Sue Clark on February 23, 1962. For many years he worked at Atlas Truck Body's, and later retired from Cook Coggin Engineers as a Bridge Inspector. Giving his life to Christ in his 20's Charles served in several local area church's, lastly serving as a Deacon at Bigbee Baptist Church. Charles was a kind and humble man, never meeting a stranger, he was a friend to many. For Charles, his family was by far most important to him after his relationship with God. He enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard. He was his happiest when he with his family and while serving the Lord. His life's work was complete and we have great comfort in knowing and trusting Charles is in presence of his Savior.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Gilmore of nearly 60 years, Nettleton; daughter, Kim Perry (Dean), Wren; Sons, Phillip Gilmore (Amy), Huntsville, Jeffery Gilmore (Wanda), Becker; Brothers, Bobby Gilmore (Wanda), Tupelo; Sisters, Martha Dickerson, Southaven; Grandchildren, Micah Gilmore (Rachel) Guntersville, Al, Katie Beth Gilmore, Huntsville, Ashley Perry, Nettleton, Allison Perry, Wren; Great Grandchildren, Lakelee Rae and Esther Gilmore, Cameron Payne, Geordyn and Stella Perry, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and father, and his brother Era Gilmore, Jr.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Bigbee Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Nettleton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steve Ponders, David Carter, Micah Gilmore, Brad Stanford, Donald Stegoll, and Anthony Bird. Honorary Pallbearer will be Dan Chism.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Charles will lie in state at Bigbee Baptist Church on Wednesday from noon until the service hour.
Condolences may be shared at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Gerleen Whitley
BOONEVILLE - Gerleen Whitley, 84, of Booneville, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. She was a member of the Church of Christ. In 1954 Gerleen was the recipient of the "Most Valuable Basketball Player" award at New Site High School. She graduated from New Site High School in 1955, and NEMCC in 1957. She married James Whitley in 1957, and resided in Ciceo, IL, where she was the Head of Savings at the First National Bank of Cicero. After returning home to Mississippi, she pursued her passion of owning a clothing store called "The Clothes Rack" for over 20 years, and she loved each and every one of her customers. She loved basketball and followed all the teams from the NBA to the local high schools, she loved Country Music, and attended many live concerts. She loved traveling, and especially our summer get aways to Pensacola Beach, FL with family. And last, but not least she loved her Kitty Kat.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
She is survived by two daughters, Melisa Carstens (Edward) and Cindy Whitley; two grandchildren, Colleen Beck and Carlie Grace Carstens and two great-grandchildren, Alonzo and Angelo.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl Franks and Ethel Milam Franks and her husband of over 50 years James "Jim" Whitley.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Jennifer Richards
TUPELO - Jennifer "Jiffy Pop" Richards, 58, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born March 13, 1963, in Tupelo to Henry E. and Josephine H. Richards. Jiffy Pop was a member of Boguefala Baptist Church where she loved attending and singing in the choir. She was a longtime beloved resident of Riverbirch Assisted Living where the staff and other residents adored her. She enjoyed eating out and listening to Gospel music.
She leaves behind her brother, Jack Doug Richards of Mantachie; two sisters, Amanda Ann Smith of Mooreville and Elizabeth Jean Smith Smith of Michie, Tenn.; nieces and nephews, Carol A. Watts (Ken), Jackie Joslin (Greg), Chris Smith (Michelle) and Tony Smith (Vickie).
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph Edwin Richards.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Boguefala Baptist Church with Bro. David Perry and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Chris Smith, Logan Smith, Parker Smith, Greg Joslin, Lane Joslin, and Joey Grimes.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Marion Mack Tumberlinson
OXFORD - Funeral Services for Marion Mack Tumberlinson, 79, will be February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church, Sturgis, MS, with visitation an hour before the service.
He was born in Sturgis, MS June 12, 1942 to the late Butler and Christine Strickland Tumberlinson. He died February 6, 2022, at Veterans Home of Oxford, MS.
Marion served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Baptist Minster and a retired carpenter with the MSU Vet School.
He was a member of Mt Olive Baptist Church in Okolona, MS.
Also preceding him in death was a brother, Edwin Jeff and two granddaughters, Kayla Joyce and Heaven-Lee Grace Turnage.
He is survived by son, Troy Tumberlinson (Angie) of Lexington, MA; daughter, Monica Tumberlinson Turnage (Kevin) of Gilbert, AZ; brother, Travis Tumberlinson of Pontotoc, MS; sisters, Pellie Tumberlinson Sentell of Corinth, MS and Alice Tumberlinson Rackley of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren, Dylan Turnage and Miracle Turnage of Gilbert, AZ, Halla Tumberlinson Sims (Braeven) of Norman, OK, Lina Tumberlinson of Norman, OK, and Gage Tumberlinson of Lexington, MA; And a host of nieces and nephews.
Conducting the services will be Bro. Randy Rienhart of Houston, MS.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Morgan, Bryce Morgan, Lee McMullen, Chris McBride, Donald Carmichael, and Bubba Harrington. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edwin Sentell and Jason Hill.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.
MEMO
Guyson Ward
PONTOTOC - Lexie Guyson Ward, 84, passed away February 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Guyson was married to the love of his life, Troy Ward, for 64 years. He was a wonderful Daddy to his 5 children and a loving papaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a supervisor for MDOT for 22 years and was also well known for his ability to operate a bulldozer. His favorite past time was fishing, he loved being on the lake with his sons and fishing buddies. Guyson was very supportive of his children and grandchildren in all of their activities and could usually be found on a ballfield or in a gym. Guyson was a member of Randolph Baptist Church where he was baptized at the age of 83. One of the last things he said to his 5 children gathered by his bed was, "I love all of y'all, but I'll see you at the pearly gates."
Guyson is survived by his 5 children, Leisa Baggett(Rick), Joey Ward, Yanda Matthews(Chris), Shane Ward(Stephanie), and Shannon "Nuke" Ward; grandchildren, Jade Chapman(Drew), Amanda Johnson(Josh), Lakyn Gooch(Grant), Tiffany Ward, Ethan Donaldson(Katie), Lexie Ward, and Kealey Ward; and great-grandchildren, Indee, Esther, Kye, Lylee, Rivers, Rose, Raynes, and Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Troy Ward; parents, Delma and Attie Ward; grandson, Chase Ward; sisters, Wilma Finley and Eva Harrison; and his brothers, Reece Ward, Doug Ward, and D.L. Ward.
Services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Newell, Scotty Pennington, Clint Ward, Brad Ward, Dusty Ward, and Jock Adams.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Allen, Harry "Pop" Sims, Richard Fitts, Mike Flaherty, Mike Kelly, and Troy Bone.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9th 5 until 8 p.m. and Thursday, February 10th and from 12 p.m. until service time.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Tony Gillentine
MANTACHIE - Tony Ray Gillentine, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo as a result of an automobile accident. He was born November 21, 1950, to the late Johnny Gillentine and the late Louise Hankins Hamm. He worked as an auto body repair man for most of his life in which he was an artist. He enjoyed going to Fulton Dragway and fishing. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. on Thursday February 10, 2022, with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. on Thursday at Senter Funeral Home chapel.
Survivors include his daughter, Tracey Gray of Fulton; grandchildren: Allysa Gray, Marleigh Gray, Kwade Gray; sisters: Carolyn Allen, Debbie Webb, Mechelle (Robbie) Ausbon; brother, Jerrel (Sue) Gillentine; nephew, Jordan Crowder, several other nieces and nephews; special friend, Dennis (Cynthia) Lesley.
Preceded in death by his parents.
online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FUENRAL HOME LOGO
Bettie Childers Bradford
BENTON COUNTY - On Sunday evening, February 6, 2022, Bettie Childers Bradford, 69, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Ms. Bradford will be at 12 noon Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with her brother, Bro. Benny Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery.
Ms. Bradford was born July 21, 1952, in Ripley, the daughter of the late Jimmie Wayne and Mary Elizabeth Kimery Childers. She was a 1970 graduate of Ripley High School and continued her education at Northwest Mississippi Community College earning an Associate's Degree in Business Management.
A Christian, Ms. Bradford was a simple lady that relished in sharing love with others through the work of her own hands by sewing, crocheting and gardening. A generous and caring person, she enjoyed growing tomatoes, canning and sharing her produce with friends and family. Reading true crime books, watching the Gameshow Network, solving Sudoko and Majong puzzles, drinking sweet tea and eating chips were favorite pastimes.
Her family was the center of her life and she cherished the time as a devoted mother, sister, Nana and friend. The wonderful memories she gave will be treasured always and will live on forever in their hearts.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 noon today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will continue to be shared by her children, Burt Bradford (Angela) and Kimery Williams (Jack), both of Ripley, a sister, Judy Taylor (Benny) of Cordova, TN, one brother, Bob Zerby (Katie) of Olive Branch, MS, five grandchildren, Whit and April Johnson, Molly Lee, Jeb and Quaid Williams, two great grandchildren, Garrett Johnson and Tripp Glissen, an honorary brother, Jimmy Gilbert (LeAnn), special friend, Joel Allen, her caregivers, Cindy Ford Phelps and Lillie Norton and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Shumpert and a brother, Terry Childers.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bradford family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Betty J. Abbott
BALDWYN - Betty J. Abbott, 80, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11 a. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Mauvline Langford
MEMPHIS/MOOREVILLE - Mauvline Langford, 86, passed away on February 8, 2022, at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by EE Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Charlene Miller
TUPELO - Charlene Miller, 84, passed away on February 7, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home - Tupelo.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND TUPELO LOGO
Robin Mitchell
MOOREVILLE - Robin Mitchell, 60, left this world to live in eternity from her home in Mooreville on January 10, 2022. Born in Memphis, Tenn. on September 27, 1961 to the late Lester and Mildred Mitchell, she grew up in Memphis and graduated High School from Elliston Baptist Academy in 1979. She furthered her education obtaining a BA Degree from Memphis State University in 1986. She joined FedEx in Memphis in 1979. Starting in Hub operations as a Tour director, she advanced through the ranks later joining Fed Ex airlines Sales Department. In 2009, Robin was selected to join the Fed Ex Governmental Affairs Department where she was an analyst. Her responsibilities required her to travel about the USA and abroad. In 2014, Robin retired after 32 years with FedEx. She worked 3 years for Kroger afterwards. In 2018, she returned to the Mooreville area where her Mitchell roots run deep and where she and her beloved fur babies (cats and dogs) lead a peaceful life of solitude and reflection in full time retirement.
A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Union Grove Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with Bro. Billy West officiating with remarks by cousins Mike Mitchell and Vicky Moore. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery afterwards. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Robin is survived by several kinfolks on the Mitchell side locally.
MEMO
Joyce Weyhrauch
FULTON - Joyce Weyhrauch, 86, passed away on February 8, 2022, at her home in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
MEMO
John Watson
SALTILLO - John Watson, 91, passed away on February 8, 2022, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
