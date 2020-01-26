Bobby Gene Stewart
FULTON – Bobby Gene Stewart, 66, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at his home in Fulton. Services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 2 p.m., at Shiloh C.M.E. Church in Fulton. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Shiloh C.M.E. Church Cemetery. Serenity Funeral Home-Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Murley Camp
AMORY – Murley Franklin Camp, 83, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence. Born October 25, 1936, he was a son to Verlon and Eula Thompson Camp. Prior to his retirement, he worked for himself as a construction contractor and also working in maintenance at Rosewood Nursing Home, and Community Hospice, where he touched many lives. Murley enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to and attending gospel music events, and making new friends. He was a Mason and loved his animals. Murley was married to Shirley Eastman, and a member of Bigbee Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Justin Haynes and Bro. Kevin Merrit officiating. Burial will follow in the Haughton Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Camp; one son, Neal Camp (Amanda) of Tupelo; two daughters, Sara Lewis (Doug) of Amory and Patricia Box (Donald) of Amory; one sister, Joyce Umfress of Hatley; grandchildren, Richard Box, Candace Webb, Brooke Morris, April McCain, Mark Lewis, Keri Camp and Megan Hughes; great-grandchildren, Adeline Hughes, Bryson Lewis, Hudson Lewis, Logan McCain, Katie Webb, Jace Webb, Cali Box, Jennifer Chavis and Hunter McCain; stepson, Keith Carnathan; stepdaughter, Ciney Bray; step-grandchildren, Tiffany Cobb, Danielle Norwalk, Olivia Johnson, Amber Smith; and several step great-grandchildren; and close friend, Johney Irvin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Camp; one sister, Jean Weaver; the mother of his children, Doris Maxey Chaney; 2nd wife, Evelyn Inez Camp; and step-daughter, Penny Hughes.
Pallbearers will be Brad Stanford, Anthony Bird, David Carter and Boyd Duncan.
Visitation will be, from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday evening, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared online with the family at www.clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Ralph Salter
AMORY – Ralph Salter, 87, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E.E. Pickle Funeral Home.
Bettie Camp
DUMAS – Bettie Ruth Beaty Camp, 80, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by family and friends, at her residence. She was born September 25,1939, to the late J.T. and Rudell Beaty.
Bettie retired from the banking business of over thirty years, and also did the billing and book-keeping for Keownville Water Association, since 1975 to present. Mrs. Camp was an avid gardener and had a love for gospel music. She had many opportunities to encourage others through her singing and playing of gospel music. Mrs. Bettie was a devoted Christian and loved to tell about the Lord and all of His works. She played organ for forty-six years, with her daughter Sandra at church. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, for many years, and recently became a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 28,2020, 2 p.m., at United Funeral Service, with the Reverend Don Wilson and the Reverend Daniel Hathorne officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Curtis Sam Camp; one daughter, Sandra Jones (William); two grandsons, Chris Camp (Marlee), Brian Camp (Emilee) all of Dumas; one granddaughter, Summer Lauren Camp of Southlake, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Maddie Camp of Dumas; one younger brother, Jerry Wayne Beaty (Linda) of Dumas; one sister-in-law, Mary Beaty.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Thomas Gene Beaty.
Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Danny Cobb, Butch Cobb, Sammy Chism, Wade Chism, Don Evans and Leon Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be the Keownville Water Association Board Members, James Power and Kelly Roberts.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lula Mae Hill
OKOLONA – Lula Mae Hill, 82, passed away Saturday, January 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home, 202 N. Olive Street, Okolona, MS 38860. (662) 447-2252.
Grant Kennedy
TUPELO – Grant Kennedy, 34, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be, from 11 until service time Tuesday only, at the church. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Fletcher Maye Gray
TUPELO/PONTOTOC – Fletcher Maye Gray, 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11 a.m., at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be, from 9 until service time Wednesday only, at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Chesterville Memorial Cemetery.
Shirley Franks
GUNTOWN – Shirley Franks, 81, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital, in Amory. Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Horn
BOONEVILLE – Elizabeth Horn, 89, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2020, at her home in Booneville. Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 1 p.m., at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020, from 5 until 9 p.m., at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Robert L. Rorie
UNION COUNTY – Robert L. Rorie, 66, resident of New Albany, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Charles “Sandy” Hattix Jr.
BLUE SPRINGS – Charles “Sandy” Hattix Jr., 65, passed away January 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Randy E. Young
SALTILLO – Randy E. Young, 68, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
