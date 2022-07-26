Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

David "Keith" Akers, 54, of Pontotoc passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, TN. He was born April 21, 1968 in Hamilton, AL, to the late William "Donald" Akers and Helen Jean Akers Fanning who resides in Kilgore, TX with her husband Jimmy Wayne Fanning. He was a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany. Known by many by his nickname "Hitler" because of his moustache, Keith never met a stranger. His bright blue eyes and a big smile always lit up the room. An avid Alabama fan, Keith loved going to/watching the games and loved anything that included "Roll Tide." He loved his children, his family and friends and loved spending time with them. He loved to tell stories and kept all his family and friends laughing. He will be missed terribly by all. Keith is survived by his wife, Alice Page Akers of Pontotoc and his five children: Shannon Akers Sowell (Joey) of Senatobia, MS, Cameron Akers of Olive Branch, MS, Jace Akers of Pontotoc, MS and Blaklee and Maylee Akers, also of Pontotoc, MS. His six grandchildren, Peyton Morgan and Vada Sowell of Senatobia, Mia MaKinley Jade and Marlee Rose Rose Akers of Olive Branch, and Jax Akers of Florida. His parents Jim and Jean Fanning of Kilgore, TX, his brother Wayne Akers (Jan) of Hamilton, AL, his sister Sandra Akers of New Albany, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shelby and Leota Nix of Hamilton, AL and his father, Donald Akers of Hamilton, AL. Pallbearers will be Shane Bramlett, Kevin Dowdy, Perry Matthews, Colten Smith, Caleb Smith, Preston Broom and Will Jaggers. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 with Bro. Justin Varnon and Bro. Don McCutchen officiating. All times will be at United Funeral Service in New Albany. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.