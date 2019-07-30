Jimmy Dale Alexander, 67, gained his wings on Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 18, 1952 to Etter Mae (Huey) Crumpton and JD Alexander. He was self-employed most of his life. He enjoyed being outdoors working in the yard and flower bed. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren, family, friends and riding tractors and fishing. He loved life to the fullest, laughing and making people laugh. He was a Baptist. He is survived by a son, Chris Alexander; daughter, Anita Ferguson(Jeremy); two stepchildren, Gabby and JT Cox; Vicki Alexander, all of Pontotoc; extended family, Tommy Miller of Pontotoc. DJ and Anthony Reynolds of Jug Fort community; grandchildren, Richard, Rachel and Hunter Alexander, Jonathon, Brandy and Samantha Ferguson all of Pontotoc, Stephen and Charlie Reynolds of Ingomar and Raven Reynolds of Jug Fort community; special friend, Cheryl Clayton of Booneville and a host of family and friends. He as proceeded in death by his grandparents, mother, stepfather, a brother and Dad. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Sanctuary Hospice for the loving care and support given to Jimmy.
