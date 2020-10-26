Connie Andrews, 58, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 20, 1962, the daughter of Gerald Martin and Vivian Cole. Connie was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Tim Andrews; four children, Paul Smith (Becky) of Fayette, Ala., Terri Lynn Downs (Chris) of Bear Creek, Ala., Angela Carter (Tony) of Amory, and Crystal Null (Nathaniel) of Corinth; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; her dad; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father and mother-in-law. While there will be no services, expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.