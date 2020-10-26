Connie Andrews, 58, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 20, 1962, the daughter of Gerald Martin and Vivian Cole. Connie was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family. She leaves behind her husband of 41 years, Tim Andrews; four children, Paul Smith (Becky) of Fayette, Ala., Terri Lynn Downs (Chris) of Bear Creek, Ala., Angela Carter (Tony) of Amory, and Crystal Null (Nathaniel) of Corinth; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; her dad; and a host of cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother and her father and mother-in-law. While there will be no services, expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.