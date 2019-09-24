BYHALIA -- ANNIE MAE (SIS) LYONS BARKSDALE, 86, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at BAPTIST REYNOLDS HOSPICE HOUSE in COLLIERVILE. Services will be on 09/28/2019 12NOON at ST. PAUL MB CHURCH.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.