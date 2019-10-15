PONTOTOC -- Claris Bethune, 75, passed away Monday, October 07, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11AM at Troy Baptist Church. Visitation will be at Thursday, October 10, 5-8PM and Friday, October 11, 10AM until service time Troy Baptist Church.

