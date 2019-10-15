Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.