Evelyn Lucille Gullick Caldwell (Evelyn, Eve) Evelyn Caldwell, 89, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Avalon Memory Care in McKinney, TX. She was born September 25, 1931 in Hurricane, MS to the late B.F. (Bennie) and Una Belle Gullick and was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Wesley Caldwell. She retired from Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX and also had a wedding catering business. Prior to that, Evelyn worked in different office environments in Memphis TN, Nashville, TN, Overland Park, KS, Louisville, KY, Temple, TX, and Smyrna, TN. Evelyn was best known for her delicious New York style cheesecakes. She even had her own published dessert cookbook and owned a small restaurant in Overland Park, KS. She was a member of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, TN prior to her move to Texas. Survivors include her five children, JoAnn (Jim) Alexander of Montevallo, AL, Janis (Bobby) Patterson of Watertown, TN, Darlene (Clayton) Weaver of Murfreesboro, TN, Becky (Dan) Poisson of Dawsonville, GA, and Wesley (Lisa) Caldwell of Allen, TX, 12 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at United Funeral Service, New Albany, MS beginning at 12:00pm, with the service at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 13, 2021. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
