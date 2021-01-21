Larry Jr. Campbell, 68, passed away January 20, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Mr. Campbell was raised in Thaxton on Cane Creek Road all of his life. He is survived by his son, Perry Campbell; mother, Alien Campbell; and Teresa Rader. He was preceded in death by his father, Hildon Campbell; his son, Terry Wayne Campbell; and Janice Yavon Waldo. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Antioch Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Rodger Hunter officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:30PM and continue until service time. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

