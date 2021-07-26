Norma Helene Christley, age 81, passed away on July 20, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 30, 1940 in Richlands, North Carolina. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mollie (Jenkins) Rouse and her husband, Claude O. Christley; Siblings, William C. Rouse, Millard Douglas Rouse, Lillian "Sis" Atkinson, Sudie "Jo" Johnson, Edward Rouse, and William Elijah Rouse. She is survived by her children, Jamie (Deane) Rapp of Bruce, Mississippi, Teresa (James) Chester of Valparaiso, IN, and Ronald (Samantha) Gray of San Antonio, TX; her sister-in-law, Zette Rouse; her grandchildren, Kristi (Jay) Brant of Valparaiso, IN, Kelly (Isael Baez) Barnes of Astoria, NY, Megan Gray of Florida, Jordan (Chad Cini) Chester of Grand Rapids, MI, Ryne Gray of San Antonio, TX, and John Gray of San Antonio, TX; 5 great-grandchildren; Special Niece and Nephew, Cathy Roye and Roy Gray; Visitation will be held on Monday, July 26th from 12-2:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm with the burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
