Phillip Tyler Clair passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with his sisters by his side. He was born March 9, 1965. He attended school at South Pontotoc. He was loved by all his family and friends. Memorial services will be November 6, 2021 at Schooner Valley Baptist Church in Houlka, MS at 2 pm for family and close friends. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate the services. Kesler Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He leaves behind his sisters, Theresia Dillard (Ray) of Thaxton and Paula Moss (Terry) of Houlka; his brothers, Ricky Clair (Nita) of Houlka and Randy Clair of Houlka; his sister-in-law, Michelle Clair of Pontotoc and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Jean Black Clair and Billy Gene Clair; his brother, Terry Dale Clair; his grandparents, Virgil and Maeoner Black; his great-grandparents, Elbert and Dovie Black and several aunts and uncles. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
