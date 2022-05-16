Richard Sidney Cruse, 70, passed away May 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. Sidney worked at Tigrett Steel for 30 years. His favorite pastimes were going to car shows and to East Port. Sidney is survived by the love of his life, Gloria Williams; brothers, Sammy Cruse(Dian) and Neil Cruse(Desha) all of Pontotoc; sister, Mary Catherine Gaydon(Doug) of Martinsburg, WV; niece, Banji Taylor(Josh); nephews, Denver Gaydon(Melanie) and Sawyer Gaydon(Becky) both of Martinsburg, WV; great niece, Addie Taylor; great nephew, Cruse Taylor; a grandson he raised, Cody Graham; and a great friend, Elizabeth Seale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Jean Cruse. There will be a private Memorial Service held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
