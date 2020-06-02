Nelda F. Fagan, 69, peacefully entered into rest, surrounded by her family on May 28, 2020. She was born November 2, 1950 in Marks, MS to the late Ivy and Ola Daniels. She grew up as a small town country girl but always had a deep rooted desire to travel and see the world. She graduated from Thaxton High School in 1968. She was a faithful and active member of Antioch Free Will Baptist Church where she always tried to minister to others with her loving heart and serving spirit. She spent her life as a homemaker and in the service industry which suited her servants heart. She is survived by her two sons-Mark Daniels (Kitty) of Toccopola, MS and Jed Daniels (Shaunda) of Reyne, AR; four granddaughters-AJ Speights (Woody), Ty Gillespie (Jordan), Bailey Daniels and Keigan Daniels; two grandsons-Connor and Zeke Daniels; one great-granddaughter-Rynn Gillespie; two sisters-Jean Allen and Wanda Hall of Toccopola, MS. Preceded in death by-her parents-Ivy and Ola Daniels; six brothers-Earl "Hook" Daniels, William "Bony" Daniels, Freddie Daniels, Curt Daniels, Kenneth Daniels and Frankie Daniels; and two sisters-Violet Daniels and Myrna Koger; husband-Tom Fagan. A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 1:00pm at Antioch Free Will Baptist Church. A family only graveside will be held following the memorial service. Bro. Jed Daniels and Bro. Edwin Brewer will be officiating. Pallbearers: Connor Daniels, Zeke Daniels, Woody Speights, Jordan Gillespie, Nathan Tutor and Joey Turner. Visitation: Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6-8pm at the church and Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00am until service time. In lieu of flowers send donations to Antioch Free Will Baptist Church.
