Mrs. Ann Collums Davis, 75, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Fish Robinson and Rev. Steve Quarles officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 31, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home. Born in Pontotoc County to the late Dempsey Newton Collums and Ruby Virginia Castleberry Collums, Mrs. Davis was a longtime member of Midway Methodist Church. She and her family regularly attended The Old Methodist Campground annual gathering and she relished in spending that week with her grandchildren each year. She enjoyed her time playing Bunco with friends and enjoyed dancing with the silver steppers. She and her husband also enjoyed dancing together and often joined friends with the Toccopola square dancing group! Mrs. Davis was a member of the Tocopola Homemaker's Club and found great joy in caring for all four grandchildren from birth through the carpool line! The love and pride she felt for her precious grandchildren were immeasurable! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Collums. Survivors include her husband, John W. Davis of Oxford; two daughters, Dee Anna Hill and Lisa Carwyle and her husband, Richard of Oxford; a sister, Genice Tutor of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Tony and Keith Collums both of Albuquerque, NM and four grandchildren, Lindsey Ann Hill, John Michael Hill, Davis Carwyle and Hannah Carwyle. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Davis' memory may be made to Old Methodist Campground, c/o Ruth Ann Locke, 11 CR 417, Oxford, MS 38655. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 4, 2020 @ 11:27 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.