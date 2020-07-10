Rachel Hazel Dean Poe, 88, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home. Hazel was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. She was an excellent homemaker and enjoyed shopping, going to yard sales, working in her flower beds, and sewing. Hazel is survived by her husband, Charlie Poe; daughter, Lenita Swords(Chuck); grandson, Joey Swords(Melanie); granddaughter, Kelly Swords(Michael Merritt); great grandchildren, Gunner Kemp, Haze Swords, Harlee Merritt, and Haygen Merritt; and a sister, Emogene Huffstatler. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eb and Lavelle Coker; and a sister, Christine Whitehead. Graveside Service will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2PM at Buchanan Cemetery with Bro J.W. Owens and Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

