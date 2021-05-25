Brenda Sue Dillard, 68, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. She was a cushion boxer for 40 years. She enjoyed going to watch her grandchildren play ball and spending time with her great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00pm Friday, May 28, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Joey Lee Swords will officiate. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-husband of 52 years, Charles Dillard; daughter-Pam Dillard; son-Stacy Dillard (Melissa); 4 grandchildren-Savanna Loyd, Whitney Dillard, Lynn Dillard (Beth) and Brady Dillard; 11 great grandchildren; and a sister-Ann Stegall (Dalton). Preceded in death by-Parents-Maxine and Jack Merritt; mother-in-law-Lela Mae Dillard; Father-in-law-Elake Dillard; brothers-Johnny and Jimmy Merritt; nephew-Mike Merritt; brother-in-law-Thomas Ray Dillard; and sister-in-law-Lynda Merritt. Pallbearers-Mike Lipsey, Zack Fike, James Earl Aston, Devon Johnson, Adrain Grubbs, Cody Merritt, Lynn Dillard and Brady Dillard. Visitation-12:00pm until service time Friday, May 28, 2021.
