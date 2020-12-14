Gordon Michael "Mike" Franks, 68, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in Pontotoc, MS, Mike was a Navy veteran and served in Vietnam. He enjoyed his family, especially playing with his grandbabies. He loved the coast, salt water fishing, crabbing and eating at Red Lobster. His favorite possession was his 1984 Blazer. He loved to hunt, especially with Michael Coy. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy "C.J." Butler Franks; daughter, Jessica Hill(Chad); sons, Michael Coy Franks(Megan), Michael David Wendler(Dottie), and Mitchell Ray Wendler; granddaughters, Emma, Audrey, Olivia, and Evelyn Franks, Marley Hill, Mikayla, Carley, and Sophie Wendler; grandson, Malachi Wendler; mother and father-in-law, Joyce and Ray Butler; sisters, Donna Cox(Billy Joe), Patti Shempert(Dan), and Mitchell Franks; sister-in-law, Linda Franks; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Frances Franks; brother, Bruce Franks; and nephews, Will "Joey" Sloan and Liam Butler. Services will be Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11AM at West Heights Baptist Church with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Bramlett Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Michael Coy Franks, Michael David Wendler, Mitchell Ray Wendler, Jonathan Butler, Jim Shempert, and Kaelan Butler. Honorary Pallbearers: Lynn Wilson and Rayburn Mapp Visitation will be Wednesday, December 16th, 5-8PM and Thursday, December 17th, 10AM until service time, all at West Heights Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.