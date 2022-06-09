William Dearman Futhey, Sr., passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was born on June 3, 1942 in Grenada, MS to Eugene Guy "Skeet" Futhey, Sr. and Dorris Branscome Futhey. He graduated from Binford High School in Duck Hill, MS. William started his career with Sherwin Williams in Grenada, MS on December 1, 1969 and retired as Commerical Branch Manager in Memphis, TN on July 7, 2007, during his career, he managed several branch locations throughout TN. He was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Services will be at 10 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Charity Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating; burial will follow in the Charity Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Futhey Wilburn (Chris) of Pontotoc, MS; a son, William "Bill" Dearman Futhey, Jr., of Murfreesboro, TN; the Mother of his children, Lucy Futhey; four grandchildren, Ciara Wilburn Swords (Will), Dallas Futhey (Selina), Lauren Futhey Weeks (Shawn) and Erica Wilburn Shields (Corbin) and one great-grandson, Easton Swords. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, John Eugene Futhey, Jr. Pallbearers will be, David Tony, Danny Brown, Hunter Williamson, Donald Tallent, Jamie Tallent and Bro. Dustin Kindler. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Charity Baptist Church, 1478 Hwy 9 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
