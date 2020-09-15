Gerald Dean Gray, 84, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Grace Health & Rehab Center of Grenada. He was born October 28, 1935, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, to Leslie Marshall Gray and Ruby Huckaby Gray. He was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Houston, where he occasionally preached and led singing. Gerald served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Medal, Navy Occupation Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN, as a steelworker. Later in life, he operated Warnick's Barber Shop in Houston, serving customers until this past year when his health failed. He and his barber shop were featured in the March 4, 2018, edition of The Chickasaw Journal. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Elsie Gray of Houston; his daughters, Jamie (Deane) Rapp of Bruce, MS, and Teresa (James) Chester of Valparaiso, IN; his son Ronald (Samantha) Gray of San Antonio, TX; his step-children, Janie Knutilla of Chicago Ridge, IL, Janet (Scott) Garrison of Birmingham, AL, Pamela (Gary) Anzelmo of Hammond, IN, and Steve (Lisa) Staggs of Athens, AL; his siblings, Jimmy (Carolyn) Gray of Randolph, MS, Sue (Hershell) Ferguson of Randolph, MS, Carol (Bobby) Billings of Pontotoc, MS, Judy Stancil of Randolph, MS, and Carlton (Ellie) Moore of Sarepta, MS; fifteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Ruby Gray; his brothers, Leslie Gene Gray, Larry Gray, and Gary Gray; and his sister, Brenda Brown. A family funeral service will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 3:00, at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston with Brother J.F. Dancer officiating. A pass-by visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.