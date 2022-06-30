Mildred Lucille (Lucy) Gullick was a New Year's baby, born on January 1, 1932. She was the seventh child born to Lillie and Bolivar Lindsey. She attended Potts Camp High School where she graduated in 1950. After graduating, she worked as a telephone operator and shortly thereafter met her sweetheart, the late Norman (Norm) Gullick. Lucy and Norm married in 1954 and welcomed their first child Randy, and a few years later were blessed with Cindy and later followed Lisa. They cherished, encouraged and were so proud of their children and reminded them daily how much they loved them. Lucy and Norm were married for 63 years. Lucy was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her late husband traveling to new places and visiting family and friends. Lucy also loved to cook, share recipes, shop with friends, loved flowers especially hibiscus and pansies, and cherished the fellowship she had with her friends in the "Red Hat Society." She was a member of the Lavonia Presbyterian Church for over 20 years, served as an elder during some of this time and was awarded an honorary life membership to the Presbyterian Women. Lucy loved her church family and was dedicated to helping to serve the community through the Mobile Food Pantry which she and her late husband helped to start. Lucy was called to eternal rest on May 25, 2022. She will be missed by all who knew her, but memories of Lucy live forever. Lucy leaves to cherish her memory three loving children, Randy, son (Donna); Cindy, daughter; Lisa, daughter (Mike); grandchildren, Ryan, (Alexandra); Megan, great-grandchildren, Sienna and Cole (Megan); Jackson (Ryan and Alexandra); brother Jim (Jean), many nieces and nephews and a host of beloved relatives and friends. The memorial service will be held at Lavonia Presbyterian Church on July 9, 2022, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Lucy ask that you donate in her memory to the Mobile Food Pantry or your favorite charity. To make donations to the Mobile Food Pantry send to: Lavonia Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 82, Lavonia, GA 30553 and in the memo line note Mobile Food Pantry. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.
