George Windham Hamblin, age 99, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 6, 1922 to Herman and Oma Lee Chunn Hamblin. George was a farmer and retired from the Union Couny Co-op. He was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. George served in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed gardening and his farm animals, especially his goats and donkeys. Service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, October 3, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh McCraw officiating; burial will follow in the Glenfield Memorial Park Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include his three daughters, Bernette Mask (Frank), Denise Presley and Marie Grant; two sisters, Lucille Fitzgerald and Ivory Cobb; one brother, Milburn "Bill" Hamblin; seven grandchildren, Michael Turner (Donnah), Mark Mask (Maria), Melissa Presley, Mandi McCraw (Josh), Marci Wages (Michael), Scott Grant (Kim) and Doug Grant (Leah); twenty-two great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ida Mae Andrews Hamblin; two brothers, Carroll Hamblin and Melvin Hamblin and his beloved four legged bestfriend "Sam". Pallbearers will be Michael Turner, Mark Mask, Scott Grant, Doug Grant, Michael Wages and Dallas Bailey. Honorary pallbearer will be Gavin Kitchens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Sunday and from 1 to 2 PM Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
