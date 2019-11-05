Elizabeth A. Harpole, 85, of Portsmouth, joined her husband James Mack Harpole Jr. and her eldest son Michael James Harpole in eternal peace Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hillview Retirement Center. She was born March 16,1933, in Logan County, WV to the late Stanley and Anna (Sorzo) Speich. Elizabeth was a life-long devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Christopher Catholic Church in Pontotoc, MS. She is survived by her son Stanley Harpole and his family, wife Teresa, a grandson, James Edward Harpole, and her great-grandsons Jimmy Marlyn Harpole and Oscar Wyatt Harpole. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughter Christian Harpole Malley and her family, husband Stuart and their son, Sidney Michael Malley. Also grieving her loss are nieces Kathy Lamb, Dorothy Speich-Baisden; a nephew, Tony Ball, and her very special great-niece Lucy Hopkins, with many other Pasterzak relatives and friends too numerous to list. A mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 pm at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Rev. Nicholas Drill officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth is handling all arrangements.

