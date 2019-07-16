Mrs. Mildred "Snooks" Mabyline Bland Harwell, age 98, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Old Union Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time. Born on April la, 1921 in Lafayette County, MS to the late Lucius Curt and Florence Lillian Harrison, Mrs. Harwell was a member of Springhill Methodist Church. Mildred was one of 11 children. Her family farmed land on Race Creek in Lafayette County. Her family lived through many hard times and had to rely on what was grown in the garden to survive. ln 1944, she married Cleatus Harwell, and had one son Danny and one daughter Bylinda. During her earlier years, she and Cleatus farmed. Later Cleatus became a carpenter, and furniture maker, she worked for Kellwood Sewing factory, and later worked for Chambers which became Whirlpool Stove Factory. After retirement she enjoyed cooking, quilting, sewing and gardening. She loved watching the Hummingbirds from her front window. She took care of her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sleet Harwell and Cleatus until their deaths. She loved to cook and had a spread on the table for Sunday, always making sure family and friends had plenty to eat. She made sure the grandchildren were always taken care of. Her family and friends always felt welcome in her home. Mrs. Harwell is survived by her daughter, Bylinda Pugh (Steve) of Oxford, MS; son, Danny Harwell (Jeanie) of Paris, MS; sister, Lamoin Cain of Meridian, MS; brothers, Byron Bland of Horn Lake, MS and Billy Ray Bland of Coker, AL; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Harwell, Julie King, Jeff Harwell, Marcie Humphries, Chasity Champion, Christina Pugh and April Rogge; sixteen great grandchildren and one great grandchild. The family expresses, with gratefulness, a thank you to Kindred Hospice, Dr. Shawn Helmhount, Dr. Hobbs and Sue Stepp (caregiver). For additional information or to leaver an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
