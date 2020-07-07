Martha Jo Hereford, 80, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home in Beloit. Martha Jo Garrett was born on September 15, 1939 in Pontotoc, Mississippi, the daughter of Herman Alvis and Dallie Mae (Easley) Garrett. Martha Jo along with her parents and sisters moved to Beloit in the mid-1950's. She attended Beloit Memorial High School. On July 26, 1959, Martha Jo married Richard "Dick" Lee Hereford in Beloit. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2008. Martha Jo was employed for many years at Black & Decker. She was a long time and faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit where she was a church deaconess, and sang both in the choir and as a soloist. Martha Jo was also a much sought after vocalist for various concerts, weddings, other performances, and gatherings around the state-line area. She will fondly be remembered for her dedication to her family, to her church, and to her Lord and Savior. Martha Jo leaves to cherish her memory; two daughters, Mary Weaver of Beloit, and Stephanie (Olatunji) Akiwowo of Alexandria, Virginia; sisters, Ruby Belle of Beloit, Maxine Roberson of Pontotoc, and Linda Garrett of Beloit; sister-in-law, Betty Garrett of Flint, Michigan; grandsons, Jeremy Heard of South Beloit, Illinois, and Travis Akiwowo of Baltimore, Maryland; granddaughter, Ibiola Akiwowo of Alexandria, VA; great-grandsons, Jeremy Heard, Jr, and Demitrius Heard; aunt, Gladys (Rudy) Mahan of Beloit; brother-in-law, William Nelson; sister-in-law, Lura D. Hereford; along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Dallie (Easley) Garrett; husband, Richard Hereford; daughter, Rhonda Heard; brother, J.B. Garrett; sister, Clydie Harrell; son-in-law, Ernest Heard, Jr.; mother-in-law, Estelle Beckley; father-in-law, Robert Lee Hereford; brothers-in-law, Wade Harrell, Hayward Roberson, Hugh Belle, Becelon Foster, Charlie Doss, John Grady, and Walter Hereford; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Doss A family celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect St, Beloit, WI 53511. Individual viewing of the remains is available from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Family and friends who are unable to attend are able to watch the service by using the following link: https://studio.youtube.com/video/9RlQsC6q1s8/livestreaming Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
