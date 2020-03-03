Sandra Lou Hetchler, 72, passed away February 26, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Graveside Service will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc. Wesley Raines will officiate. She is survived by her husband, Brian Hetchler; son, Bobby Stewart(Karen) and their children, Bailee, Brooke, and Bobby; daughter, Lori Roberts(Jack) and their children, Jennifer and Misty and daughter, Tammy Raines(Ricky) and their children, Ricky, Wesley, and Nikki; and her seven great grandchildren, Destiny, Carisa, Serenity, Kylee, Jackson, Griffin and Owen. Pallbearers: Brian Hetchler, Bobby Stewart, Jack Roberts, Wesley Raines, Ricky Raines, and Donnie Andrews. Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 12:00PM - 1:30PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
