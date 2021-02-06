Gerald "Hawk" Douglas Timothy David Holcomb, 58, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home. He loved hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, his family and his dog Gomer. A graveside service was held Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Eddington Cemetery. Bro. Cody Childress officiated. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-wife-Patty Holcomb; children-Amber McMillen, Cody Holcomb both of Pontotoc and Brandon Taylor and Lance Dendy (Loretta) both of Houston, MS; 8 grandchildren; two sisters-Vickie Chapman (Gerald) and Judy Holcomb (Bobby) both of Pontotoc. Preceded in death by-parents-David and Grace Holcomb. Pallbearers-Shane Coker, Brennan Taylor, Jim King, Steve Huffman, David Strevel, Spencer Taylor and Tim McCullon; honorary-Bubba Taylor and Michael Taylor.

