Fannie Marie Hollingsworth, 79, passed away July 9, 2019, at New Albany Health & Rehab. She was the mother of four who loved to paint and play the dulcimer. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a member of Toccopola Baptist Church. Survivors: 3 sons-Tommy Hollingsworth, Dennis Hollingsworth, both of Pontotoc and Timmy Hollingsworth of Louisville, KY; daughter-Billie Caruthers of North Carolina; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law-Louise Garrett and Carolyn Lucas. Preceded in death by: husband-Pvt Freddie Hollingsworth; parents-Leroy and Mayona Walker Lindsey; 2 sisters-Jean Steel and Frances Holley.

