On the morning of September 18, 2019 Lillie Mozelle House of Oxford, Ms. died peacefully in her sleep and entered Heaven's gates. Known affectionately as "Tillie" by all that knew her, she was born on January 18, 1942 to the late Lee Roy and Lena White of Denmark, Ms. Tillie was preceded in death by her life long partner, and loving husband, James Clinton House. Her last days here were made more peaceful knowing that the two of them would soon be reunited. Never blessed with children of their own they spent decades raising and loving many nieces and nephews. For those years we are forever thankful. She spent her youthful years hunting and fishing with her family, and found joy in cooking meals for every one that graced her doors. She had a life long love affair with cuss words, country music, Folgers coffee, Little Debbie snack cakes, and Garrett snuff.... a day wasn't complete without all of those. Tillie is survived by her brother Max White of Oxford, Ms., Her sister Sarah of West Plains, Mo., Nephew Steve House of Ecru, Ms., Niece Jennifer Wolverton of Horseshoe Bend, Ar., and grandchildren Joshua Edwards and Christopher Edwards of Oxford, Ms., Elisha Edwards of Cherokee Village, Ar., Dustin Watts of Water Valley, Ms., and Caitlyn Watts of Jackson, Tn. The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for and visited her during her final years, most especially the staff at Oxford Health and Rehab. Please join us for a celebration of her life as we lay her to rest with graveside services at Warren Cemetery in the Hurricane community on September 21, 2019 at 11:00am. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.