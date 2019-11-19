David Hovey, Jr. died on November 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 15, 1966 in Birmingham, AL. He was an electrician professionally and loved to work on cars, SEC football and was an avid Auburn Fan. He is survived by his mother, Julia Davis; sons, Daniel Brian, Dustin Brooks, Drake Bradley, Cohen Brooks, and Caleb Blake; sister, Dale Woods; step-sister, Dana Ferguson (Will) and a nephew, Jacob Alan Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, David B. Hovey, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Birmingham, AL will be announced by Browning Funeral Home.

