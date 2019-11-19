David Hovey, Jr. died on November 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born on October 15, 1966 in Birmingham, AL. He was an electrician professionally and loved to work on cars, SEC football and was an avid Auburn Fan. He is survived by his mother, Julia Davis; sons, Daniel Brian, Dustin Brooks, Drake Bradley, Cohen Brooks, and Caleb Blake; sister, Dale Woods; step-sister, Dana Ferguson (Will) and a nephew, Jacob Alan Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, David B. Hovey, Sr. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Birmingham, AL will be announced by Browning Funeral Home.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.