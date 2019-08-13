Rev. Johnny Reese Huey, age 79, of Jasper, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Princeton Baptist Medical Center. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Collins-Burke Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Collins-Burke Chapel, with burial at Blooming Grove Baptist Cemetery. J.D. Dickerson and Patrick Benson will officiate. Rev. Huey was preceded in death by his Father-John Ellis Huey; Mother-Dorothy Butler Huey. He is survived by his Wife-Linda Huey of Jasper; Daughter-Tanya Baird of Gardendale; Son-William E. Huey of Jasper; Sister-Linda Ray of Pontotoc, MS; Grandchildren-Logan and Tanner Baird.

