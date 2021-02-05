Vera Nell Shettles Hurst was born in Pontotoc County, MS on June 30th 1927 to Lewis Earlston and EV Vaughn Shettles. She was the middle of three girls: sisters were Peggy Zoe Wilkinson and Dorothy Jean Lowery; all preceded her in death. She attended Mississippi Schools and achieved Sophomore status part-time at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. She married Henry Crossland and gave birth to Katrinka (Kay) Legg and later Jules W Hurst with whom she had Jules W Hurst ll (Sonny) and Janis Hurst Travis. Sonny and Janice also moved to heaven prior to her. Vera was a military wife and traveled extensively with her family stateside and abroad (where she taught English as a second language to the locals) during his Air Force career. She held various employment positions (often as Church secretary) as they moved frequently. They then settled in Kentwood LA when he retired and lived there for fifty years or so; she worked much of that time with the Department of Health and Human Services from which she eventually retired. After her husband passed away, she returned to the Pontotoc area. She finally moved with her daughter and caregiver, Kay, to the Biloxi area where she was living at her passing. Vera was a born again Christian and very active in Southern Baptist churches throughout her life; she enjoyed serving the Lord and teaching in church programs with Christian friends and church members most recently at Parkway Baptist Church in Biloxi. She had a quick wit and good sense of humor and a love of family. She is survived by her daughter Kay and daughter-in-law Susan Mobley Hurst, 5 grandchildren and spouses: Adam J Legg (Anja); Jodi C Legg (Larry Gladysh); Brandon H Travis (Janis); Jillian Hurst Cramer (Chris) and Jules W (Jay)Hurst lll (Elizabeth). She has 2 great grandchildren Lindsey Latino (Bryce Hymel) and Conner Legg, and 7 great great grands: Mia, Londyn and Sophie Hymel ; Evie Cramer; and Henry, Charlotte and Victoria Hurst. She has a sister in law Theople Hurst of Louisiana and a cousin Bob Shettles of Mississippi and numerous much loved nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews She died on February 1, 2021 in Biloxi MS. Her funeral will be held at Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc MS on February 13, 2021 at 1PM with visitation from Noon prior to services. Brother Brett Williams will be officiating. Friends and family are invited and we will be taking safety precautions with social distancing and masking. She will be interred beside her parents at the Ingomar Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Legg, Brandon Travis, Larry Gladysh, Randy Vogler, Mike Stewart, and Curtis Gregory. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
