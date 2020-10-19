Jim Kane

Jimmy Nolen Kane, age 85, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was a former real estate agent in Memphis for many years. He and his wife Betty Hatcher, moved to Mountain View Arkansas and built a house on the White River, where he enjoyed fishing. Jim and Betty moved back to Pontotoc and have lived the past few years at Fernbrooke Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Pontotoc City Cemetery with Rev. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Betty Hatcher Kane; his daughter, Kandi Tippett; a son, Neal Kane, a sister, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by her parents, Brice and Rosa Lee Justire Kane. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

