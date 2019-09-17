Geneva Ruth Killion, 90, from Abbeville, MS, died peacefully in her sleep at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. There will be a memorial service at the Oxford, MS, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Lawrence Bell presiding. No flowers please. A special thanks to ALL the folks at the Sanctuary.

