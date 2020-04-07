Geraldine Roebuck Little, 77, passed away April 4, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House-Tupelo, MS. She was born in Sumner, MS, living most of her life in Clarksdale, MS, working as a beautician. After retirement, she moved to Pontotoc, MS. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh at everything she said. She loved to cook and spend time with family. She is survived by her husband, Phil H. Little; her children, Cameron Little(Becky) and Stephanie Butler(Randy); seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and her two sisters, Florence Lester and Marjorie Newton. She is preceded in death by her parents, James Benton Roebuck and Ettie Roebuck; her brothers, Sunny Roebuck, Terry Roebuck, and Billy Joe Roebuck; and one sister, Louise Huggins. There will be a graveside service Monday, April 6, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorials in her memory to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.