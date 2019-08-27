Jane Wood Luther, 90, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Church Street Personal Care Home in Ecru, MS. She attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College and The University of Mississippi. She was a retired school teacher in Pontotoc County. She was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Barney L. Luther(Sandy), her daughters, Linda Luther Windham(Wally) and Lisa Luther Magro, her son, Dennis W. Luther(Dana); sister, Martha Wood Nelson; grandchildren, Justin Luther, Lacey Keen, Emily Palmier, Rachel Windham, McKinley Windham, Reid Luther, Hannah Magro and Hayden Magro; great grandchildren, Gabby Black, Gage Luther, Ella Jane Keen, Beau and Hunter Rose Cochran. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Luther; her grandson, Hunter Vincent Magro; her parents, Charles and Cecilla Jane Wood; brothers, Charles and Joseph Wood; and her sister, Bobbie Wood Cotton. Service will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 ag 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton and Bro. Kevin Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Justin Luther, Reid Luther, McKinley Windham, Jared Keen, Gary Moorman, and Ricky McGregor. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 12:30PM until service time.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.