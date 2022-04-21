Paul B. McCarver. 82. of Ecru. Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022, with his family by his side. The recent loss of his best friend and dedicated wife, Wilma had been difficult for them, but especially for him. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, but his most cherished role was that of a great grandfather. When he told stories about them, his face could light up the room. As a Vice President and Funeral Director of Memphis Funeral Home, Paul served the Mid-South area for almost sixty years. He came out of retirement to partner with Brent Taylor forming Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors, a new concept in the funeral business. He was admired and respected by his co-workers and employees and will be greatly missed. Paul is survived by his children, Teresa McCarver, Debbie Kleyla and Brian McCarver (Christy); his grandchildren, Chistopher Kleyla, Lee Kleyla (Jessie), Austin Kleyla, Anthony Kleyla and Emily Burress (Alexander); and his treasured great grandchildren, Ellarose Kleyla, Asher Kleyla, Kai Kleyla, George Burriss and Henry Burris. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Wilma McCarver; his parents, Bernie and U.V. Gafford McCarver; his sister, Louise McCormick; and his two brothers, Billy Ray and Bobby Lee McCarver. A visitation for Paul will be Friday, April 22, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., with his service the following day Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.; all at Horton Memorial Baptist Church, 1230 Hwy 246, Pontotoc, MS. Memorials may be sent in his honor to Horton Memorial Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Brent Taylor Paul B. McCarver Funeral Directors (901) 707-8115 www.brenttaylorfuneraldirectors.com
