Lynnice O'Neal McCord, 79, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home. He was a farmer and also worked at Penn Tire in Tupelo, MS for 16 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn McCord; his four sons, Chris McCord (Denia) of New Albany, MS, Mark McCord (Aleshia) of Cherry Creek, MS, David McCord (Marla) of Pontotoc, MS, and Matthew McCord of Pontotoc, MS; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charley and Laura McCord of Pontotoc, MS; brother, Wayne McCord; and one child, Clark McCord. Services will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating. Burial will follow in Endville Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Lynn McCord, Josh McCord, Levi McCord, Eric McCord, and Hayden McCord. Visitation will begin at 11AM and continue until service time on Monday, November 9th.
