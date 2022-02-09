Ruby Jean Burns, 84, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2022, in Philadelphia, MS. She was born in Pontotoc, MS on March 23, 1938, to Baxtor "Tom" McGregor and Lillie Mae Black McGregor. She married the love of her life, Billy Wayne Burns and raised two loving sons, Billy Lane Burns and Terry Michael Burns. Survivors include her sons, Billy Burns(Beth) of Carthage, MS and Terry Burns of Brandon, MS; granddaughter, Brittany Burns; brother, Rodger Dale McGregor(Betty); and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Lillie Mae McGregor; and her husband, Billy Wayne Burns. Services will be Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Hunter West, Dennis Luther, Phil Stubblefield, Jerry Tapley, and Clay McGregor. Visitation will be Friday, February 11th 10AM until service time.
