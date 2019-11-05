Mrs. Ruth McKnight, age 93, born December 6, 1925 entered into rest October 28, 2019 at Extended Care Facility of Tallahatchie General Hospital in Charleston, MS Her family received friends for visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Newsom Funeral Home Chapel, Charleston, MS. interment followed at West Heights Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Mrs. Ruth, a Christian lady, member of Berea Baptist Church was dedicated to her family, she opened her home to everyone and loved cooking. Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughters, LaWanda (Eddie) Moncrief of Hernando, MS and Vickie (Brad) Barefoot of Charleston, MS; her grandchildren Brian Morris, Ashley Toth and Bryan Moncrief; her great-grandchildren Nicolas Morris, Greyson Tubbs and Breylon Toth. Mrs. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, James Lloyd McKnight; her parents Amos and Ozella Burk; her sisters Earlene McKnight and Dorothy Parker; her brothers Evoy Burk and Lavoy Burk. Her family requests you consider memorial contributions to The American Heart Association or The Cancer Foundation. Newsom Funeral Home 662-647-2726 www.newsomfuneralhome.net
