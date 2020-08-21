John Michael "Mike" Merritt, 49, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the NMMC in Tupelo. He loved spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren, Harlee and Haygan. He enjoyed playing music, fishing and hunting. He spent many weekends with his two sons, working on their trucks. He also farmed all of his life with his uncle Jimmy. He spent his Saturdays mowing his yard. He spent his afternoons on the front porch with his dog Trixie. He spent his last few days celebrating and showing off pictures of his newest granddaughter, Shiann Merritt. A private family service for immediate family members and invited friends, will be held at 2:00pm Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. J.W. Owens and Bro. Jason Watts will officiate. Burial will be in the Buchanan Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-two sons-Michael Merritt and Brandon Merritt; two sisters-Michelle Gray and Deborah Merritt; 3 grandchildren-Harlee Merritt, Haygan Merritt and Shiann Merritt; four nephews-Cody Merritt, Blake Stout, David Blystone and Justin Gray; niece-Summer Gray; great niece-Kinsley Merritt; brother-in-law-Randy Gray and a daughter-in-law-Kelly Swords. Preceded in death by-father-Johnny Merritt; mother-Linda Merritt; grandparents-Jack and Maxine Merritt and Harry and Eva Wood; and uncle Jimmy Merritt. Pallbearers-Michael Merritt, Junior Reed, William Mathis, Billy Joe White, Darrin Nichols and Josh Merritt.

