Dr. Buck Morton, 88, passed away in his home on November 25, 2019. He was a faithful pastor for over 60 years, author, and teacher. He was the Master of Ceremonies for the National Quartet Convention for nearly three decades. He was a steadfast supporter of the nation of Israel and visited there over 23 times. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Annette. He is survived by his four children, Alan (Patricia), Christi, Donna Beth, and Scott (Loretta). He also has three grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, December 1 from 12:00 pm until 2:30 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Graveside services for the family will be held at the West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Gracepoint Baptist Church, Wings Cancer Foundation, or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
