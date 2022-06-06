Angela J. Berryhill Owings passed away on June 04 at her home in Horn Lake, MS. She was a nurse for over 40 years. The past 9 years she worked at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She was a high school Biology teacher at Hernando High School for 4 years. She had several papers published in medical book during her nursing career. She loved cooking, gardening and her pets and family. Services will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 9 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating. Burial will follow in Eddington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 5 until 8 and then Thursday from 10am until service time. Survivors include one sister Betty (David) Helms, one brother and beloved sister-in-law Ronnie and Gertie Berryhill; One daughter Jennie Judson, two sons Brandon Baker and Danny Owings; Seven grandchildren Natalie Baker, Briana Hudson, Harley Hudson, Christopher Hudson, Alyssa Clemons, Devin Clemons, and Stormy Hudson and 4 great grandchildren; two nephews Ron Berryhill and Lynn Helms and two nieces Becky Berryhill Jumper and Tammy Petrin. She was preceded in death by her mother Josephine Jamison Berryhill and her father Albery S. Berryhill. Pallbearers will be Ron Berryhill, Jimmy Hester, Robert Jamison, Chris Hudson, Devin Clemons and Lynn Helms.
