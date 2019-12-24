PONTOTOC -- Frances Oxley, 57, passed away Friday, December 06, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2PM at West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ . Visitation will be at December 9, 2019 12PM until service time West Ingomar Church of the Lord Jesus Christ .

