Travis Lee Patterson, 87, of Potlockney passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019, surrounded by family in his daughter's home in Rockwood, TN. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at New El Bethel Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Bobby Snow and Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in New El Bethel Cemetery. The visitation will take place Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home and at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lovelle Patterson and youngest, brother Kenneth Patterson. He was born April 29, 1932, in Pontotoc County. He resided in Lafayette County in the community of Potlockney for the last fifty-five years. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Martha Nell McGill Patterson; his son, Kevin Patterson (wife Kristie); his two daughters, Carol (husband Chris) and Martha (husband Eric) as well as his eight grandchildren, Jesse Turberville, Alexander Thompson, Emily Thompson, Ethan Turberville, Matthew Patterson, Robert Turberville, Andrew Patterson, and Christina Carol "C.C." Turberville. He also leaves behind his siblings Wayne Patterson and Mary Ruth Steward as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He exemplified Christ in nearly every way, faithfully serving the Lord as a Deacon at New El Bethel Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean War, machinist, retired rural letter carrier and farmer. He cherished community and fellowship, taking every opportunity to check on his neighbors. When he was not talking and making others laugh, he would play music or fry up some of his fresh caught fish. He leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter while setting a good example for his friends and family. Memorial contributions in Mr. Patterson's memory may be made to New El Bethel Baptist Church and/or New El Bethel Cemetery Fund, 155 CR 488, Oxford, MS 38655. In honor of Specialist Patterson's service to our country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
