Diane Marie Loudenslager Piraino, 76, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born May 30, 1943 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to B.C. and Maxine Everett Loudenslager. She was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School where she was an excellent student and athlete and a 1963 graduate of Harrisburg Nursing School in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Not long after graduating from nursing school, she was married and had five children. She spent many of their younger years staying home and caring for them. Later in life, she returned to school and received her Associates Degree in nursing from Itawamba Junior College in 1980. After graduation, she began a fulfilling career as a nurse and worked many places including North Mississippi Medical Center, Cedars Health Center, Internal Medicine Associates and most had most recently worked part time at AvonLea Assisted Living. Diane had a life-long passion for exercise and dancing and as a child she performed in a group called the Three Dianes. She was a member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters, Deena Tidwell and her husband, Charlie of Pontotoc County and Lorie McGregor of Saltillo; two sons, Kenneth Anthony and his wife, Katie of Starkville and Jason Anthony and his wife, Cameron of Tupelo; step-son, Chris Piraino of Saltillo; nine grandchildren, Mitchel McGregor, Emilie Sanders, Nathan Tidwell, Abigail Tidwell, Dylan McGregor, Isabelle Anthony, Timothy Anthony, Asher Anthony and Jason Lee Anthony; brother, Robert "Bob" Loudenslager and his wife, Marty of Williamsport; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy Lee "Timmy" Anthony; and husband, Anthony B. "Tony" Piraino. Visitation was 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will were Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Bert Harper officiating. A private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Mitchel McGregor, Dylan McGregor, Rob Grass, Scott Oliver, Chris Piraino and Amery Staub. Honorary pallbearer was Nathan Tidwell. The service were live streamed and recorded for those who were not able attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
