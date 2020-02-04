On January 31, 2020, Lela Joyce Polk Caldwell, 89, went to heaven to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joyce was the daughter of the late Royce Polk and Ottie Mae Polk and the sister to Carolyn Miller (Bobby). She leaves a son, David Caldwell and wife Tina, a precious granddaughter Sarah Winter, as well as her only great grand daughter Shelby Winter. She was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of almost 60 years, Jim Caldwell. Her son Ron Caldwell and brother James Polk (Sue) also preceded Joyce in death. Joyce began her career in the banking industry but chose to leave work to raise her two sons. She dove into the role with gusto, leading Cub Scout and Weblo packs. Her civic involvement led her to the King's Sons and Daughter where she worked tirelessly. Joyce grew up in Algoma, MS, attending Algoma Presbyterian Church. Once she and Jim settled into Memphis, they joined Woodland Presbyterian Church and were long-time, active members. Upon moving to Linden, TN then to Bolivar, TN, they regularly attended service at Churches in those cities. Joyce spent her final years living with David and Tina in Hickory Withe, TN. There will be a private graveside service and burial at Old Monroe Cemetery in Algoma, MS on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1pm. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving for the afternoon. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 4, 2020 @ 11:47 am
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.