Sherry Marie Powell, 65, passed away September 14, 2020 peacefully at her home. Sherry was a loving wife to her husband, a loving mother to her two children, and a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren. Sherry worked a CNA specializing in hospice care for NMMC-Pontotoc Home Health for 19 years. She served most of Pontotoc as an aide and received many certificates and awards for her hard work and dedication during her career. She will be greatly missed, loved, and adored by many friends and family. "We love her with all of our hearts" - her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Keith, Sr.; son, Gerald Powell, Jr.; daughter, Linda Sweet; grandchildren, Casey Powell, Layla Sweet, and Malcolm Sweet, Jr.; brother, Danny Joyner(Kim); and sisters, Sharon Welch and Sheila Fry(Larry). She is preceded in death by father, Martin "Sonny"Joyner; mother, Ruth Joyner; and sister, Shirley Shepard. Services were Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc was in charge of arrangements.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.