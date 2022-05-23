Michael Allen Priest, 67, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at NMMC-Pontotoc, MS. Mike loved spending time with his family and friends, attending church, and watching TV. Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Priest; his three sons, Cory Nix(Nikki) of Randolph, Cody Priest of Pontotoc, and Troy Priest(Casey) of West Point; four grandchildren, Breana Nix, Chandler Nix, Braylen Harris, and Logan Priest; three sisters, Elaine Sanders of Pontotoc, Martha Kennedy of Houlka, and Virtie Mae Alford(Gary) of Manchester, TN; and a special friend, Ty. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Virgil Priest; mother, Mary Grammer; stepdad, R.T. Grammer; two brothers, Bit and Buddy Priest; sister, Minnie Lou Smith; niece, Shelia Cantrell; two nephews, Ronny Cantrell and Tony Priest. Visitation will be Thursday, May 26, 2022, 5-8PM and Friday, May 27, 2022, 1PM until service time of 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Frank Wilder will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Justin Crook, Justin Stewart, Ty Hampton, Chance Williams, Allen Britt, and Lee Humphrey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Shane Niblett, B.J. Nix, and Joseph Nix.
